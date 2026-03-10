MPS budget gap; board approves 263 job cuts to reduce deficit

The Brief Milwaukee Public Schools board members voted 5-2 to eliminate 263 positions to address a $46 million deficit on Monday. District leaders say none of the cuts involve teachers, and about 40 of the positions are already vacant. Superintendent Brenda Cassellius says the cuts will save about $30 million but do not fully close the district’s budget gap.



Milwaukee Public Schools leaders approved hundreds of job cuts as the district works to close a $46 million budget deficit.

What we know:

The MPS Board of School Directors voted 5-2 Monday, March 9, to eliminate 263 positions across the district. Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius says audits found the district overspent, forcing leaders to make reductions.

The superintendent said none of the cuts involve teachers, and about 40 of the positions are already vacant.

About 116 of the eliminated jobs are in central services, while roughly 147 are non-classroom roles, such as assistant principals. Employees whose positions are cut will be able to apply for other openings in the district.

Local perspective:

During the meeting, some union members criticized the budget process.

"I don’t trust it. So, there. I’m a committed employee who I think has been asked to trust the processes of the district and this board and my direct experience says that I can’t. It's too chaotic," said Joanna Rizzotto, an MPS employee. "And that chaos is damaging to my health, to the people around me, the people that I serve."

"This budget process has been alarming to me for a number of reasons," said Chris Hermann, an MPS teacher.

What they're saying:

A day after the vote, Cassellius spoke to the Rotary Club at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center about the difficult decision.

"It was a nail-biter. I wasn't sure even up to an hour before that meeting, if I have the votes. And even sometimes during the meeting, I wasn't sure if it was going to, was going to, go," said Cassellius. "And so it was a hard vote for our board. And because nobody wants to lose valued employees, nobody wants to be in the position of having to make reductions. But at the same time, we can't continue to kick the can down the road. We have to face our reality courageously because our children are depending on it."

District leaders say the cuts will save about $30 million, which still falls short of covering the district’s budget gap.

Dig deeper:

While MPS faces a deficit, the state currently has a budget surplus, and negotiations between Democrats and Republicans include how much funding should go toward property tax relief and public schools.

Cassellius said district leaders are pushing lawmakers to increase special education funding.

"Hoping to press the legislature around the special ed revenue piece and I think that's a piece that's really important," said Cassellius.

The job cuts are expected to take effect next school year.

Cassellius also says the district is freezing hiring for non-essential positions, reviewing transportation costs and taking a closer look at district contracts to identify additional savings.

