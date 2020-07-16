MPS board unanimously passes 3-phase back-to-school plan, recommended 2020-21 calendars

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Public School board unanimously voted Thursday night, July 16 to move forward with a virtual start of the 2020-2021 school year — Phase 1 of the proposed 3-phase plan.

The board voted 7-2 to pass the district's recommended 2020-21 calendar. Early start schools will begin on August 17, while traditional calendar schools will start on September 1.

The district did not collect Chromebooks after the 2019-20 school year unless kids graduated or left the district. MPS says they will distribute Chromebooks on August 3 during Welcome Week.

In the meeting Thursday night, 92 people called in to testify, another 286 pieces of written testimony.

While some people cried while asking the board to vote for and against the plan, a few families even threatened to leave the district if the schools didn't open to students. Many parents expressed concern about being about to work if MPS was totally virtual.

In a release, MPS said:

Advertisement