MPS board approves amended plan to return to in-person learning

After more than seven hours of debate, the Milwaukee Public Schools Board voted to approve an amended timeline for kids to return to in-person learning. Some students will not get an option for in-person learning this school year.

The Milwaukee Public Schools Board on Tuesday, March 23 heard three hours of public testimony from 90 people. At one point the board was going to move the vote until after parents were surveyed -- but then there was conflict on communicating with the bus companies.

In the end, the board voted 5 yes, 2 nos, one abstain and one temporarily absent to the amended plan.

The new plan pushes back the originally expected start date. Now, April 12 reopening will begin with the return of all staff -- with two days dedicated to setting up.

Kindergarten through 3rd grade will begin on April 14. Fourth grade through 8th grade will begin on April 19. April 26 is when seniors and any students in danger of failing can come back.

Among those not returning to in-person learning: K-3 and K-4 students as well as freshmen, sophomores and juniors not failing.

Parents will get a survey by the end of the week asking if their student is coming back in-person and if they need to take the bus.

Other amendments include only 15 students per classroom, 10 percent of each school staff and students will be tested every other week, air quality will be tested monthly. If there are three COVID-19 cases in a school, the school will go virtual for 14 days.