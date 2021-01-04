MPS adds packaged supper meals at Stop, Grab, & Go meal sites

article

To help provide nutritious meals to Milwaukee children, MPS will begin offering packaged supper meals along with breakfasts and lunches at 50 Stop, Grab, & Go sites.

Starting January 4, 2021, families can receive a packaged supper for children age 18 and under. Meals must be heated and eaten at home.

Meals are available on school days from 11:00 a.m.. to 1:30 p.m.

Three schools offer meals during regular hours AND from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

North Division High School, 1101 W. Center Street

Obama High School, 5025 N. Sherman Blvd.

South Division High School, 1515 W. Lapham Blvd.

Meals are available for all children age 18 and under. A family member may pick up meals for children. Families are asked to visit only one Stop, Grab, and Go meal site per day.

Visit the MPS Stop, Grab, & Go webpage for additional information and a complete list of sites. Families can also fill out a form to submit special dietary needs for religious or health reasons.