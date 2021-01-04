Expand / Collapse search

MPS adds packaged supper meals at Stop, Grab, & Go meal sites

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee Public Schools
MILWAUKEE - To help provide nutritious meals to Milwaukee children, MPS will begin offering packaged supper meals along with breakfasts and lunches at 50 Stop, Grab, & Go sites.

Starting January 4, 2021, families can receive a packaged supper for children age 18 and under. Meals must be heated and eaten at home.

Meals are available on school days from 11:00 a.m.. to 1:30 p.m.

Three schools offer meals during regular hours AND from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

  • North Division High School, 1101 W. Center Street
  • Obama High School, 5025 N. Sherman Blvd.
  • South Division High School, 1515 W. Lapham Blvd.

Meals are available for all children age 18 and under. A family member may pick up meals for children. Families are asked to visit only one Stop, Grab, and Go meal site per day.

Visit the MPS Stop, Grab, & Go webpage for additional information and a complete list of sites. Families can also fill out a form to submit special dietary needs for religious or health reasons.

