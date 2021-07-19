MPM planetarium re-opens with new Africa show

article

Milwaukeeans can connect with the stars and planets once again!

On Thursday, July 22, the Milwaukee Public Museum will re-open the Daniel M. Soref Planetarium, Wisconsin’s largest planetarium screen.

Visitors to MPM can experience programs at the Planetarium every hour between 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., and admission to the programs are included as part of Museum admission. Upon its reopening, the Planetarium will debut the big-screen program Stargazers of Africa.

An MPM original made completely in-house by Bonadurer and his team, Stargazers of Africa takes viewers on a journey to Africa for a journey connecting the stars, moon and planets to the people across this great continent.

Between July 22 and August 1, the schedule of Planetarium programs is as follows:

10:30 a.m. — Stargazers of Africa

11:30 a.m. — Wisconsin Stargazing

12:30 p.m. — Stargazers of Africa

1:30 p.m. — Wisconsin Stargazing

2:30 p.m. — Stargazers of Africa

3:30 p.m. — Wisconsin Stargazing

4:30 p.m. — Stargazers of Africa

Stargazers of Africa Planetarium admission is included in general museum admission and is free to MPM members.

Reservations for Museum admission can be made online at www.mpm.edu or by calling 414-278-2728. Due to limited visitor capacity each hour, Planetarium admission is onsite only, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Other COVID-19 procedures, such as, but not limited to, social distancing and mandatory masks, will also apply.