MPD: Woman fatally shot near 76th and Good Hope, man arrested

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Thursday morning, Sept. 10 near 76th and Good Hope Road. It happened around 1:30 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 27-year-old woman from Milwaukee, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 36-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested at the scene.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.