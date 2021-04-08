Expand / Collapse search

MPD: Teen injured in shooting near 27th and Atkinson

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 27th and Atkinson around 4 a.m. Thursday.

The victim, a 16-year-old male, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Scene near 27th and Atkinson

The circumstance leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.  

