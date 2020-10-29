MPD: Suspects sought after man shot while driving in Milwaukee

article

Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the subjects wanted for a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 28 near 9th and Ring. It happened around 9:55 a.m.

Police say the victim was driving in his vehicle at the above location when the suspect vehicle approached and the passenger (Suspect #1) fired several gunshots subsequently striking the victim.

Suspect #1 is described as an African American male, 30's, bald head. Armed with a handgun

Suspect # 2 Unknown driver

The suspect vehicle is described as a red 2-door Chevy Cobalt with a sunroof.

Please call the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360, or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or utilize the P3TIPS application to provide any information.