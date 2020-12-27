MPD squad involved in crash near Fond du Lac and Roosevelt

Expand / Collapse search

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a crash that left multiple people injured near Fond du Lac Avenue and W. Roosevelt Drive around 2 a.m. Sunday. 

A marked squad with two officers and a prisoner was facing east on W. Fond du Lac sitting at the stoplight when a vehicle containing five women traveling southwest through the intersection of Fond du lac and Roosevelt, lost control and struck the squad car.

The accident is alcohol-related, according to police.

Everyone involved in the crash was taken to the hospital and expected to survive, police say.

The 28-year old female driver was taken into custody. 

Police are not releasing any more details at this time.

