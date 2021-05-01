Expand / Collapse search

MPD: Shooting leaves 1 injured near 27th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured near 27th and Capitol early Saturday morning. It happened around 12:30 a.m.

The victim, a 21-year-old female, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.  

