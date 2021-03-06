Expand / Collapse search

MPD: Shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured near 40th and Auer

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Police say a 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 16-year-old boy and a 28-year-old man were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. No word on their condition. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.  