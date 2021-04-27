Expand / Collapse search

MPD Sensitive Crimes Division to give out 50 crafty to-go bags for Denim Day

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Denim Day

MILWAUKEE - This year for Denim Day, Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division will have 50 crafty to-go bags for members of the community that are interested in decorating a piece of denim for support of Denim Day.

Denim Day is a campaign in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Denim Day is on Wednesday, April 28.

The crafty bags will be available for pick on Tuesday, April 27 from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, April 28 from 8:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

MPD requests that participating community members share a photo of the finished decorated denim on social media platforms and use the hashtag #MPDDenimDay2021.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android  

Community members that are interested can go to MPD Sensitive Crimes Division located at 619 W. Walnut Street. Please call Sensitive Crimes at 414-935-7405 on arrival and a member from the Sensitive Crimes Division will bring the to-go bag to your car.

New push to allow parents to attend UW school in-person graduations
slideshow

New push to allow parents to attend UW school in-person graduations

There is a new push to make sure parents can attend University of Wisconsin n-person graduations.

Andrew Brandt reflects on drafting Aaron Rodgers 16 years ago
slideshow

Andrew Brandt reflects on drafting Aaron Rodgers 16 years ago

By week's end, a whole new group of players will join the Green Bay Packers organization. A former member of Green Bay's front office offered some insight on one of the team's biggest picks and what the team's needs are in the 2021 NFL Draft.

MPS Seniors head back to school

It’s their last year of high school, but Monday, April 26 was the first day back in class for Milwaukee Public Schools seniors who returned to face-to-face learning for the first time in more than a year. They were part of the last group of kids finally able to get back into the buildings before the school year ends.