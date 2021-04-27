MPD Sensitive Crimes Division to give out 50 crafty to-go bags for Denim Day

article

This year for Denim Day, Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division will have 50 crafty to-go bags for members of the community that are interested in decorating a piece of denim for support of Denim Day.

Denim Day is a campaign in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Denim Day is on Wednesday, April 28.

The crafty bags will be available for pick on Tuesday, April 27 from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, April 28 from 8:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

MPD requests that participating community members share a photo of the finished decorated denim on social media platforms and use the hashtag #MPDDenimDay2021.

Community members that are interested can go to MPD Sensitive Crimes Division located at 619 W. Walnut Street. Please call Sensitive Crimes at 414-935-7405 on arrival and a member from the Sensitive Crimes Division will bring the to-go bag to your car.