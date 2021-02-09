Expand / Collapse search

MPD seeks help to locate Ledary Keeler, missing since Feb. 3

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Ledary Keeler

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to locate Ledary Keeler, a man reported missing since Wednesday, Feb. 3. 

Officials say Keeler was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 near 31st and Vine in Milwaukee. 

Keeler is described as a male, African American, 23 years old, 6’04" tall, weighing 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, gray coat, and faded blue jeans.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7242.

