MPD seeks help to locate Ledary Keeler, missing since Feb. 3

article

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to locate Ledary Keeler, a man reported missing since Wednesday, Feb. 3.

Officials say Keeler was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 near 31st and Vine in Milwaukee.

Keeler is described as a male, African American, 23 years old, 6’04" tall, weighing 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, gray coat, and faded blue jeans.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7242.