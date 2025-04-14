Critically missing teenager found

article

UPDATE: Police said Jennah Fausel has been located and is safe.

Read the original report:

The Brief Milwaukee police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl, Jennah Fausel. She went missing near 6th and Walnut. She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, and white tennis shoes.



Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing teenager, 15-year-old Jennah Fausel.

Description

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Jennah was last seen at around 3 p.m. on Monday, April 14, 2025, near 6th and Walnut.

Jennah is described as a 15-year-old female, white, standing around 5'6" feet tall, with a medium build, brown eyes, and dark hair.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Related article

She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, and white tennis shoes. She should be on foot.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.