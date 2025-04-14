Critically missing teenager found
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Police said Jennah Fausel has been located and is safe.
Read the original report:
Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing teenager, 15-year-old Jennah Fausel.
Description
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Jennah was last seen at around 3 p.m. on Monday, April 14, 2025, near 6th and Walnut.
Jennah is described as a 15-year-old female, white, standing around 5'6" feet tall, with a medium build, brown eyes, and dark hair.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, and white tennis shoes. She should be on foot.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.