MPD seeks critically missing teen, last contact was Sunday evening

Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing teen, 16-year-old Karma Sanchez. She was last in contact with her caregivers on Sunday evening. She was last believed to be in the area of 54th and Garfield.



The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help in finding a critically missing teenager, Karma Sanchez.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Karma Sanchez was last in contact with her caregivers on Sunday evening, Sept. 21, and was last believed to be in the area of 54th and Garfield in Milwaukee.

Sanchez is described as a 16-year-old female, Black, with light skin, with a height of 5'6" and a weight of about 397 lbs. She has short brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, red and black jacket, blue leggings, and white Nike-branded shoes.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.