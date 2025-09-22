MPD seeks critically missing teen, last contact was Sunday evening
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help in finding a critically missing teenager, Karma Sanchez.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Karma Sanchez was last in contact with her caregivers on Sunday evening, Sept. 21, and was last believed to be in the area of 54th and Garfield in Milwaukee.
Sanchez is described as a 16-year-old female, Black, with light skin, with a height of 5'6" and a weight of about 397 lbs. She has short brown hair.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, red and black jacket, blue leggings, and white Nike-branded shoes.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.