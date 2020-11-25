MPD seeking to ID suspect wanted for theft from ATM

article

Milwaukee Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a subject wanted for theft from an ATM and property damage that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 24. It happened around 11:40 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank near 13th Street and Oklahoma Avenue.

Police say the suspect forcibly entered the ATM and removed a black box.

The suspect is described as an African-American male, approximately 5'8" to 6'0" tall, with an average build. He was last seen wearing glasses, a dark-colored jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Please call the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360, or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or utilize the P3TIPS application to provide any information.