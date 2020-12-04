Expand / Collapse search

MPD: Search for suspects who robbed gas station on E. Oklahoma

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating the armed robbery of a Speedway gas station on E. Oklahoma Avenue -- just east of S. Chase Avenue.

The crime happened around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 4. Officials say the suspects entered the business, used an object as a weapon, and removed property.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

