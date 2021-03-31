Expand / Collapse search

MPD: Pursuit leads to multiple arrests, ages 11 to 25 years old

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say they arrested multiple people after a pursuit that ended near 38th and Keefe late Tuesday, March 30.

It was shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday when officers observed a reckless vehicle near 76th and Silver Spring -- and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

That pursuit ended near 38th and Keefe when the occupants exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

The driver, a 16-year-old male, was taken into custody. Several occupants, ages ranging from 11 to 25 years old, were also taken into custody.

There were no injuries were reported.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

