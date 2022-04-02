Expand / Collapse search

MPD: Programing issue, 7K+ citations affected

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee Police Department
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department says a "programing issue" prevented Municipal Court from receiving citations issued by MPD members. 

According to police, an audit revealed approximately 7,280 traffic and non-traffic citations were affected. 

MPD is in the process of re-issuing the citations that are still within the two-year statute of limitations for an ordinance violation. 

The Milwaukee Police Department "appreciates the understanding of the public as we re-issue citations," 

No further information is available at this time as an audit report containing further details will be published in the next couple of weeks.  

