MPD: Programing issue, 7K+ citations affected

article

The Milwaukee Police Department says a "programing issue" prevented Municipal Court from receiving citations issued by MPD members.

According to police, an audit revealed approximately 7,280 traffic and non-traffic citations were affected.

MPD is in the process of re-issuing the citations that are still within the two-year statute of limitations for an ordinance violation.

The Milwaukee Police Department "appreciates the understanding of the public as we re-issue citations,"

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No further information is available at this time as an audit report containing further details will be published in the next couple of weeks.





Advertisement



