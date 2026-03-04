MPD officer charged with misconduct over Flock searches due in court

The Brief A Milwaukee police officer charged with attempted misconduct in public office for allegedly misusing Flock cameras is due in court. Prosecutors say he searched a dating partner’s plate and that person’s ex 179 times. Officer Josue Ayala has been placed on full suspension and is expected to resign as part of the case.



Josue Ayala, a Milwaukee police officer charged with attempted misconduct in public office, is due in court on Wednesday, March 4.

Prosecutors say he used the department’s Flock Safety license plate reader system to track someone he was dating and that person’s ex-partner.

Case details

The backstory:

Milwaukee Police Department — District Two officer Josue Ayala, an eight-year veteran of the department, is accused of using his authorized access to search the license plate database 179 times for personal reasons.

Josue Ayala

On Tuesday, Feb. 24, the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office criminally charged Josue Ayala with one count of attempted misconduct in public office (act in excess of lawful authority). If convicted, he may face up to 9 months in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

The complaint alleges Ayala used the Flock license plate recognition system between March 26 and May 26, 2025, while assigned to MPD District 2.

Investigators say Ayala searched one victim’s license plate 55 times and a second victim’s plate 124 times while on duty. Each search was reportedly listed as "investigation."

The complaint states the two victims were previously in a relationship and that Ayala began dating one of them after the relationship ended. Detectives allege Ayala used the Flock system to check their locations for personal reasons, violating department policy that limits the system to bona fide law enforcement purposes.

What they're saying:

Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said Ayala was placed on full suspension once the department became aware of the allegations in December 2025 and that additional auditing mechanisms were implemented.

"I am extremely disappointed to learn about the incident and expect all members, sworn and civilian, to demonstrate the highest ethical standards in the performance of their duties. If a member violates the code of conduct, they will be held accountable," Norman said in a press release. "I want to remind the public that everyone is afforded the right of due process under the law, and as such, are innocent until proven guilty."