MPD: Motorcyclist hurt after colliding with vehicle, getting trapped

A 30-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after his motorcycle collided with the rear of another vehicle at 31st and Vliet on Wednesday afternoon, March 10.

The collision happened around 2:30 p.m. Officials say the motorcyclist became trapped under the vehicle.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Nobody else was hurt.

