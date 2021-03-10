MPD: Motorcyclist hurt after colliding with vehicle, getting trapped
MILWAUKEE - A 30-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after his motorcycle collided with the rear of another vehicle at 31st and Vliet on Wednesday afternoon, March 10.
The collision happened around 2:30 p.m. Officials say the motorcyclist became trapped under the vehicle.
Motorcycle wreck at 31st and Vliet, Milwaukee
The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Nobody else was hurt.
