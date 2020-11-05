MPD: Man stabbed, seriously injured; woman arrested

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a battery cutting that took place on the city's north side Thursday, Nov. 5.

Police said the victim -- a 46-year-old Milwaukee man -- was stabbed near 23rd and Auer just after 4:30 p.m. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The circumstances that led to the stabbing are not yet known. A 47-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested.

Police said criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.