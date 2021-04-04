Expand / Collapse search

MPD: Man stabbed near 66th and Fond du Lac

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a stabbing that happened near 66th and Fond du Lac around 6 p.m. Saturday, April 3.

The victim was involved in a fight when the suspect stabbed him.

The victim, a 41-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Road rage leads to shooting near Sherman and Ruby
slideshow

Road rage leads to shooting near Sherman and Ruby

Police are investigating a road rage incident that led to a shooting near Sherman and Ruby around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 3.

Menomonee Falls PD: Suspect spent $5K+ with stolen credit cards
slideshow

Menomonee Falls PD: Suspect spent $5K+ with stolen credit cards

The suspect then used credit cards from the purse at a Milwaukee Sam's Club and a Wauwatosa Dick's Sporting Goods -- spending over $5,000.