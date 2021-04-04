MPD: Man stabbed near 66th and Fond du Lac

Police are investigating a stabbing that happened near 66th and Fond du Lac around 6 p.m. Saturday, April 3.

The victim was involved in a fight when the suspect stabbed him.

The victim, a 41-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.