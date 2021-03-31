MPD: Man fatally shot near 24th and Burleigh; woman in custody

article

Milwaukee police say they arrested a 29-year-old Milwaukee woman in connection with a fatal shooting that happened near 24th and Burleigh early Wednesday, March 31.

Officers were called to the scene around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday. They found a 35-year-old man with life-threatening gunshot injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.