Expand / Collapse search

MPD: Man fatally shot near 24th and Burleigh; woman in custody

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Fatal shooting near 24th and Burleigh, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say they arrested a 29-year-old Milwaukee woman in connection with a fatal shooting that happened near 24th and Burleigh early Wednesday, March 31. 

Officers were called to the scene around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday. They found a 35-year-old man with life-threatening gunshot injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

 Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Milwaukee neighbors say work by We Energies caused power surge, damage
slideshow

Milwaukee neighbors say work by We Energies caused power surge, damage

A Milwaukee woman wants answers and compensation after a utility issue crashed several appliances and electronics in her home.

Mequon senior living residents fresh and fluffed after chicken therapy

While many have been cooped up due to COVID-19, some chickens came out of the hen house for a non-traditional therapy session in Mequon Tuesday.