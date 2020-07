MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Police Department announced Friday they will host a kids bike giveaway on Saturday, July 11. The community event will run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at District 3 at 2333 N. 49th Street.



The first 50 kids who show up to the station will receive a ticket to pick up a free bike.









This is a first-come, first-serve event while supplies last.