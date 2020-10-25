MPD investigates 2 separate shootings, 2 injured

Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened within 20 minutes of each other early Sunday morning.

The first shooting happened just before 2 a.m. near 42nd and Silver Spring. The victim, a 17-year-old female, was part of a group that was involved in an argument. While the teen was leaving the area in a vehicle, the suspect fired several shots at the vehicle, striking her. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. at a location still under investigation.

Police say a 43-year-old Milwaukee man sustained non-life-threatening injures in the shooting.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are also under investigation.

Milwaukee police are looking for unknown suspects in both cases.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.