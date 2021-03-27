Expand / Collapse search

MPD: Hit-and-run driver struck car, garage on city's north side

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Scene of hit-and-run near 92nd and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE - The driver in a Saturday morning hit-and-run on Milwaukee's north side fled the scene after striking another motorist and a garage.

Police said the crash happened near 92nd and Silver Spring around 12:45 a.m. The suspect allegedly ran a stop sign, colliding with another car.

Scene of hit-and-run near 92nd and Silver Spring

After the collision, the suspect continued and struck a garage before getting out and fleeing on foot.

No injuries were reported. Police are seeking the unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477 (TIPS) or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.

