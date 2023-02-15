MPD employees get free Palermo’s Pizzas

article

Palermo’s Pizza is giving every Milwaukee Police Department employee two free Palermo’s Pizzas as a token of gratitude for their service to the community.

"Palermo’s recognizes the effort and dedication of our Police force and wanted a way to individually thank every employee, from the officers on street patrol to the administrative employees who make sure everything stays organized. MPD has 1,597 sworn officers and 499 civilian employees who work to keep our community safe," Palermo's said in a press release.

The pizzas will be delivered via a drive-through pizza distribution over several days and shifts during Valentine’s week.