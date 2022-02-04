MPD Chief Norman talks crime, plans to move forward

As we enter a new month – new challenges arise for the City of Milwaukee Police Department.

During the month of January, three officers in Milwaukee County were shot. Six people were found dead in a Milwaukee home in what police are investigating as multiple homicides. And this week, a shooting outside a local high school.

MPD Chief Jeffery Norman on Friday, Feb. 4 talked with FOX6 News about recent events in our community and his department’s plan to move forward.