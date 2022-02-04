Expand / Collapse search

MPD Chief Norman talks crime, plans to move forward

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman talks new challenges for the city

MPD Chief Jeffery Norman joins FOX6 WakeUp to discuss new challenges for the City of Milwaukee Police Department.

MILWAUKEE - As we enter a new month – new challenges arise for the City of Milwaukee Police Department. 

During the month of January, three officers in Milwaukee County were shot. Six people were found dead in a Milwaukee home in what police are investigating as multiple homicides. And this week, a shooting outside a local high school. 

MPD Chief Jeffery Norman on Friday, Feb. 4 talked with FOX6 News about recent events in our community and his department’s plan to move forward.

