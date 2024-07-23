MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman a finalist for Austin police chief

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman is one of two finalists for the Chief of the Austin Police Department in Texas.

On Tuesday, July 23, as part of the interview process, he went before media members in Austin to take questions, saying he would boost morale among officers, work to increase response times and create a better relationship between officers and the community.

"This particular challenge is not new to me," Norman said. "The things I have dealt with in regards to my respective department have been a labor of love, but through collaboration, great team members, supportive community and elected things can happen when we all work together."

Cincinnati Assistant Police Chief Lisa Davis is the other finalist in the running.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman

Austin City Manager T.C. Broadnax plans to present his top candidate to the Austin City Council for consideration and approval on Tuesday, July 30.