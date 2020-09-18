MPD: 63-year-old shot, wounded near 20th and Clarke

A 63-year-old man was shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Friday evening, Sept. 18.

Police said the man was shot near 20th and Clarke around 6:45 p.m. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation, but appears to be robbery related, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 tips app.

