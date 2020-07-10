MPD: 40-year-old man shot, seriously wounded near 34th and Clarke

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near 34th and Clarke on Friday night, July 10.



Authorities said a 40-year-old Milwaukee man was struck and sustained a serious gunshot wound around 6:20 p.m. He is recovering at the hospital.



The shooting appears to be the result of an argument, and police are seeking an unidentified suspect -- no arrests have been made.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.