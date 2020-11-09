MPD: 4 people shot, 1 dead in 3 separate incidents on Nov. 9

Milwaukee police say four people were shot and wounded in three separate incidents in the city on Monday, Nov. 9.

The first happened around 7:40 a.m. near 16th and Burleigh. Officials say a 37-year-old man suffered serious injuries -- and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Just before 11 a.m., officers responded to a double shooting near 36th and Center. Officials say a 28-year-old man and a 25-year-old man each suffered serious injuries. The 28-year-old died from his injuries at the hospital. Unknown suspects are being sought in this incident.

Police presence seen near 16th and State, Milwaukee

Lastly, around 11:45 a.m., police were dispatched to the area near 16th and State -- for a report of a shooting. An 18-year-old man was found with non-life-threatening injuries.

Milwaukee police say anyone with information on any of these incidents is urged to call 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

