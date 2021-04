Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near Booth and Townsend in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood.

The victim, a 37-year-old male sustained a nonfatal gunshot wound.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.