MPD: 32-year-old man shot near Vel R. Phillips and Melvina

Police are investigating a shooting that happened around Vel R. Phillips Avenue and W. Melvina Street shortly before midnight Saturday, March 6.

The 32-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App