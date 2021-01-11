MPD: 30-year-old man shot near 35th and Greenfield

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of S. 35th Street and W. Greenfield Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. Monday.

Police say a 30-year-old man was an occupant in a vehicle when he was struck in the arm by gunfire. He was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Circumstances around the shooting are still under investigation. If you have any information on this case, you're asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android