MPD: 30-year-old man shot near 35th and Greenfield

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of S. 35th Street and W. Greenfield Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. Monday.

Police say a 30-year-old man was an occupant in a vehicle when he was struck in the arm by gunfire. He was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. 

Circumstances around the shooting are still under investigation. If you have any information on this case, you're asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

