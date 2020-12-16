MPD: 3 wounded following separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened Tuesday, Dec. 15. Three people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. near 51st and Clarke. The victim, a 39-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life threatening injuries. He arrived at a local hospital for treatment. Police say the shooting appears to be argument related. The investigation is still ongoing.

The second shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. near 1st and Center. The victim, a 30-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was conveyed to a local hospital for treatment. The shooting circumstances are still unknown.

The third shooting also happened around 6:15 p.m. This shooting happened near 34th and Hadley. The victim, a 32-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was conveyed to a local hospital for treatment. The shooting circumstances are still unknown.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.