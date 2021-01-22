MPD: 3 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee, no arrests made

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened Thursday night, Jan. 21. Three people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near 14th and Burleigh. Police say a 30-year-old Milwaukee man was treated at the scene for his injuries by The Milwaukee Fire Department and is expected to survive. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The second shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. 35th and Wright. Police say a 20-year-old Milwaukee man was treated for his injuries at a local hospital and is expected to survive. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The third shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. near 6th and Mitchell. Police say a 27-year-old man was taken to a local hospital and treated for his injuries. He is expected to survive.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.