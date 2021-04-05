Expand / Collapse search

MPD: 28-year-old man dies from injuries after motorcycle crash

Milwaukee
Fatal motorcycle crash on N. Sherman Boulevard, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A 28-year-old Milwaukee man died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash in the city on Sunday, April 4. 

Milwaukee police say the crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday -- on N. Sherman Boulevard -- just north of Custer Avenue. 

Officials say the motorcyclist lost control and struck a light pole.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

