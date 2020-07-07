MPD: 27-year-old man killed in crash involving police van on Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE -- A man died at the scene of a crash involving a police van near S. Logan Avenue and E. Oklahoma Avenue on the city's south side Tuesday, July 7.



It happened around 4:25 p.m. when the police vehicle -- headed westbound on Oklahoma -- was hit by the civilian vehicle heading eastbound that had crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic, police said.



The driver of the striking vehicle -- a 27-year-old Milwaukee man -- had to be extricated from the vehicle and died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. A 25-year-old female passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.



A 54-year-old officer in the police van also sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He is a 17-year member of the Milwaukee Police Department.



The crash remains under investigation.





Wreck involving car, police van at Logan and Oklahoma, Milwaukee