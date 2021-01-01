Expand / Collapse search

MPD: 24-year-old man suspected in fatal crash at 60th and Burleigh

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police say a 24-year-old Milwaukee man has been taken into custody in connection with a fatal crash at 60th and Burleigh on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 31. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Crash near 60th and Burleigh in Milwaukee

Officials say the crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday. They say the suspect was driving a vehicle that sideswiped two cars that were stopped for a red traffic signal at the intersection of N. 60th Street and W. Burleigh Street. The suspect's vehicle proceeded to disregard the red traffic signal and collided with a third vehicle. The impact of the collision caused the suspect's vehicle to strike a pedestrian and flip over, coming to a rest on its roof.

Crash near 60th and Burleigh in Milwaukee

Crash near 60th and Burleigh in Milwaukee

The pedestrian, a 36-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained fatal injuries.  

The other occupants sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment. 

