MPD: 24-year-old man suspected in fatal crash at 60th and Burleigh

Police say a 24-year-old Milwaukee man has been taken into custody in connection with a fatal crash at 60th and Burleigh on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 31. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials say the crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday. They say the suspect was driving a vehicle that sideswiped two cars that were stopped for a red traffic signal at the intersection of N. 60th Street and W. Burleigh Street. The suspect's vehicle proceeded to disregard the red traffic signal and collided with a third vehicle. The impact of the collision caused the suspect's vehicle to strike a pedestrian and flip over, coming to a rest on its roof.

The pedestrian, a 36-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained fatal injuries.

The other occupants sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.