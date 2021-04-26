MPD: 20-year-old seriously hurt in shooting near 73rd and Hampton

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 73rd and Hampton around 4:15 p.m. Monday, April 26.

The victim, a 20-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.