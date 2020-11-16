MPD: 2 wanted for armed robbery arrested after police pursuit

Milwaukee police were involved in a vehicle pursuit on Sunday night, Nov. 15 that lasted approximately 37 minutes. The chase ended at 11:08 p.m.

Two suspects, a 28-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, were taken into custody. The two suspects were wanted for a recent armed robbery.

A firearm and suspected heroin were also recovered.

No suspects or citizens were injured during the pursuit.