Milwaukee police: 2 shot, wounded in separate incidents, no arrests made

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Sunday, Jan. 17 and Monday, Jan. 18. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 7:10 p.m. near 29th and Fond du Lac. Police say a 26-year-old man was taken to the hospital for his injuries and is expected to survive. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The second shooting happened around midnight near Palmer and Abert. Police say the victim was getting off work when suspects tried to rob the victim. He was shot several times before driving to a nearby police station for help.

The 41-year-old male victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.