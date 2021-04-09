MPD: 2 shootings on city's north side leave 3 seriously injured

Police are investigating two shootings that happened late Thursday into Friday morning in Milwaukee.

The first shooting happend Thursday, April 7 shortly after 10 p.m. near 11th and Meinecke.

A 30-year-old man and a 35-year-old man sustained serious injuries and walked into a hospital for treatment. They are both in stable condition.

The shooting is the result of a robbery.

The second shooting happened Friday, April 9 around 10:40 a.m. near 49th and Chambers.

The victim, a 26-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained serious injuries. He arrived at a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects in both cases.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.