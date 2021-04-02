MPD: 2 people hurt after vehicle loses control, crashes into tree

article

Police say a 19-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, both from Milwaukee, were injured in a crash near 62nd and Congress on Thursday, April 1.

Officials say a vehicle lost control around 8:40 p.m., struck a curb, and crashed into a tree. Both persons had to be extricated from the vehicle.

The driver, the 19-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The 23-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries and is in stable condition. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Serious crash near 62nd and Congress, Milwaukee

