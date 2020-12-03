MPD: 2 people hurt after car slams into parked vehicle

Two people were hurt after the vehicle they were in slammed into a parked vehicle on N. Humboldt Avenue near Hamilton Street in Milwaukee early Thursday, Dec. 3.

The wreck happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. Police say the impact of the initial collision caused the parked vehicle to collide with yet another unoccupied car.

Multi-vehicle wreck on N. Humboldt Avenue, Milwaukee

The driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man, and the passenger of the vehicle, a 23-year-old woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were both taken to a hospital for treatment.

