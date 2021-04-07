MPD: 2 people dead, 2 wounded after shooting near 26th and Capitol

Two people are dead and two others wounded after gunfire broke out at 26th and Capitol in Milwaukee early on Wednesday, April 7, police say. The quadruple shooting happened around 12:30 a.m.

Police say a 20-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, both from Milwaukee, were fatally shot and died at the scene.

A 27-year-old Milwaukee woman and a 26-year-old Illinois man were wounded -- and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Quadruple shooting near 26th and Capitol, Milwaukee

Investigators say there are no suspects in custody -- and the motive for the shooting is being determined.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crimestoppers at 414-224-TIPS.