MPD: 2 in arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash at 76th and Calumet

Milwaukee police say they have arrested two persons of interest regarding the fatal hit and run crash that occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 28 near 76th and Calumet.

Fatal crash near 76th and Calumet

Officials say a 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were arrested in connection to this incident.

According to the family, the child died at the scene, while the person responsible took off. FOX6 spoke with the child’s grandmother who is asking the person or persons responsible to turn themselves in.

Marcella Bush is speaking out after unknown individuals caused the death of her beloved granddaughter, Londyn Quesada. She was only seven years old.

"Nobody stopped to see if she was ok or if anything was wrong," Bush said.

Milwaukee police say the fatal hit and run crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say Londyn Quesada and her mother were struck while in their vehicle by a reckless driver, traveling at high speeds.

The family says the child died at the scene, while her mother was rushed to a local hospital for severe injuries. police say those inside the striking car left the scene.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.