Expand / Collapse search

MPD: 18-year-old shot near Richards and Burleigh

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Harambee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened around N. Richards Street and E. Burleigh Street just before 4 p.m. Thursday. 

An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was injured and walked into the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.   

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Police seek suspect who cut down trees near Milwaukee City Hall
slideshow

Police seek suspect who cut down trees near Milwaukee City Hall

Police are asking for help identifying a man wanted for cutting down trees near Milwaukee City Hall on Aug. 16.

Officials react to decision not to charge Mensah in Cole shooting
slideshow

Officials react to decision not to charge Mensah in Cole shooting

Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah will not face charges in the February shooting death of Alvin Cole, 17, outside Mayfair Mall, Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm announced Wednesday, Oct. 7, ruling Mensah's third fatal shooting in five years justified.