MPD: 18-year-old shot near Richards and Burleigh

Police are investigating a shooting that happened around N. Richards Street and E. Burleigh Street just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was injured and walked into the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

